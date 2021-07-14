20 questions about some of Cambridge United’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

The 2020/21 campaign proved to be quite a memorable one for Cambridge United, with the U’s winning promotion to League One.

In what turned out to be a job for the final day of the season, The U’s managed to clinch second-place and confirm their place in next season’s League One.

Cambridge fans have had to settle for mid-table mediocrity, in and amongst some relegation scares since their promotion to League, but promotion to the higher level brought a joyous occasion to the people of Cambridge.

And on that note of memorable moments, here are 20 questions about some of the biggest moments in Cambridge United history…

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments!

1 of 20 In what year did Cambridge secure promotion to the third-tier by winning the first ever play-off final at Wembley? 1988 1989 1990 1991