Bristol Rovers will be looking for a better season coming this 21/22 campaign after what was a tough time last time out in Sky Bet League One that saw them relegated.

The hope will be that they can have a successful campaign in the fourth tier and bounce back immediately from Sky Bet League Two, but time will ultimately tell whether they will add this year to the history books for the right reasons.

With that in mind, have a go at this quiz about some famous Rovers moments and see if you can get 20 out of 20…

20 questions about some of Bristol Rovers' biggest ever moments in their history - Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Where did Bristol Rovers finish in the 2014/15 Conference season? 1st 2nd 3rd 4th