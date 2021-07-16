20 questions about some of Bradford City’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

Bradford City have enjoyed a very productive summer so far and they are looking well placed to mount a real push for promotion to League One this season.

Derek Adams’ side have made a lot of smart additions to the squad with the likes of Lee Angol, Andy Cook, Abo Eisa, Alex Gilliead, Fiacre Kelleher, Liam Ridehalgh, Yann Sono’o and Oscar Threlkeld all arriving so far this summer and those all appear to be the right sort of signings to challenge for promotion.

The Bantams will probably be amongst one of the most fancied sides for promotion next season given the manager they have at the helm and some of the players they have brought into the club.

While we wait to see what happens with the rest of the summer window for Bradford we take a look at 20 famous moments in their history and ask what you can remember about them. Can you get 20/20!

1 of 20 Bradford City played their first ever-game at Valley Parade in which year? 1905 1903 1901 1906