Birmingham City have been up and down the leagues in recent years, but it is the Championship where they have settled since 2011.

The Blues have spent 10 seasons in the second tier of English football and they’re about to begin their 11th straight campaign in the league, with Lee Bowyer the man in charge this time around.

Bowyer was a player at the club when they won the League Cup in 2011 – one of the biggest moments in the club’s history – but what do you know about Birmingham’s other big moments? Take our quiz and try to get full marks!

20 questions about some of Birmingham City’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Which player opened the scoring in the 2011 Carling Cup Final? Obafemi Martins Lee Bowyer Nikola Zigic Seb Larsson