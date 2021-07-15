20 questions about some of Barnsley FC’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

It feels like Barnsley are entering a whole different chapter of their history under new manager Markus Schopp.

After such a positive campaign last season, rising from the bottom to the top of the Championship, they have now lost their former manager Valerien Ismael and captain Alex Mowatt – but will want to regain some of the momentum they have built up over the last 12 months.

This means engaging in no more relegation scraps after narrowly escaping the drop in the 2019/20 campaign – and speaking of big moments in their history – we take a look at some of their biggest in the last century and beyond.

An FA Cup win, semi-final, Championship promotion, League One play-off win and EFL Trophy victory are all on the agenda in this quiz.

There are 20 questions for you to tackle, but how many can you get?

Have a go and let us know how you got on at our Twitter page @FootballLeagueW – good luck!

1 of 20 In which year did Barnsley win the FA Cup? 1902 1912 1922 1932