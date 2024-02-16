Highlights West Brom fan pundit believes Tom Fellows should be valued at a minimum of £20 million due to the premium on young English players and his potential.

The limited sample size of Fellows' performances and his relatively low goal and assist tally may make it difficult for Everton to justify a £20 million price tag.

Comparisons to Jaden Philogene, who has had a more impressive season statistically, make it even harder to justify spending more on Fellows. Everton's financial situation would also make the purchase a tough sell to fans.

20-year-old West Bromwich Albion winger Tom Fellows attracted interest from Premier League side Everton in the January transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said the club were looking to strike a deal that would see him join in the summer, and that 777 Partners - the group who have agreed to buy a controlling stake in the Toffees - were considering a sign-to-loan deal with Albion for Fellows, that would have seen the winger return to the Hawthorns for the remainder of the season.

At the time of this reported interest, Fellows' contract with the club was set to expire this summer. Just over a couple of weeks later, he signed a new contract with West Brom, which is set to keep him with the club through until the summer of 2027. So Everton's chances at a cut-price deal were eliminated, but there is still a strong likelihood that their interest could be rekindled once the 2023/24 season is over.

Football League World'sWest Brom fan pundit had his say on how much the Baggies should be willing to accept for him.

West Brom fan pundit thinks the club should get at least £20 million for Tom Fellows

FLW's West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith has said that he would want an eight-figure fee for the 20-year-old.

"You look at how much other players go for, I'd try for £20m," said FLW's Baggies fan pundit.

"There's a massive premium on young English players. I can't really justify much more than that because he hasn't played much Championship football. However, his stats, for the amount of minutes he gets, show that he's a promising player.

"He's an old-fashioned winger and there aren't many players who know how to play like that. He can beat his man, and put a ball in the box. I think he's invaluable, and he's hugely influential for Albion's future.

"So I'd say £20 million at least. Maybe I am undervaluing him, but, if [Jaden] Philogene could go for £15 million, then he's at least £20 million."

£20 million price tag for Tom Fellows would be hard for Everton to justify

If those who make up 777 Partners are partial to a bit of poker, then this deal should be right up their street.

They could go up to a table, tell the dealer to put all £20 million on red or black, and that may end up being a safer bet than using the same money on Fellows.

There isn't much of a sample size to go off of.

He's started six Championship games in his entire career, come off the bench in a further 13, and his production from that time on the pitch is two goals and an assist. Premier League clubs might take a punt on a largely unproven player like Fellows if they see enough potential to justify spending a few million, but not 20.

Philogene, by comparison, has been one of the most exciting players in the Championship this season, and Aston Villa could buy him back for as little as £15 million in the summer. It'd be hard to justify Player A costing at least £5 million more than Player B, when Player B has six more goals and five more assists than Player A, in the league alone.

A comparison of Tom Fellows and Jaden Philogene's 23/24 league campaigns Player Games played Starts Goals xG Assists xA Shot creating actions Tom Fellows 18 5 0.27 0.22 0.14 0.27 3.04 Jaden Philogene 18 7 0.49 0.3 0.31 0.25 4.62 Stats taken from FBRef - all stats (per 90)

Everton are cash-strapped enough anyway. To buy Fellows for that amount of money would be a hard sell to fans.