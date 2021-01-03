’20 million minimum’, ‘Simply can’t sell him’ – Many Derby County fans react as potential January PL swoop emerges

Burnley are reportedly eyeing impressive Derby County teenager Jason Knight, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

ALK Capital completed its takeover of the Premier League club late last month, which may mean that Sean Dyche has some money to spend in January.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Clarets are eyeing Knight as a potential target with the club’s new owners keen on signing “rising stars”.

The 19-year-old has been ever-present in the Rams side in 2020 – proving an important figure in the midfield in both the 2019/20 season and the current campaign.

Having joined Derby’s academy system from Irish club Cabinteely in 2017, the versatile teenager also earned his international debut this year and has gone on to make three appearances for the Republic of Ireland so far.

Knight has been used across the midfield and sometimes further forward on the flanks by interim boss Wayne Rooney and seems to be someone the former England captain has a huge amount of faith in.

It appears he is popular with the Pride Park faithful as well and many supporters have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Burnley’s reported interest.

Read their reactions here:

If Burnley are in for Knight then £10+ million with a large sell-on clause, that’s realistic for me.#dcfc — Richard (@dcfc87) January 3, 2021

Cant afford to sell him — Stefan 🇩🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌈 (@stefdcfc89) January 3, 2021

He exactly A Burnley type player.

I fear this could well be true.

As long as we get good money (£10 million plus) — Darren Weightman (@dazw71) January 3, 2021

Presumably, if the takeover completes tomorrow, then Burnley will be told where to go. — Mark 🐏 Steward (@marktheram7) January 3, 2021

If Burnley have new owners who want to flex, then they can flex to what he’s truly worth. My only worry is these owners coming in don’t look very wealthy at all and may be the type to not reinvest all of it back in to the team…. — THE Lewis Howkins (@Lewis_Howkins) January 3, 2021

20 million minimum for knight — charlie (@charlie_dcfc) January 3, 2021

We simply can’t sell him. https://t.co/CbvAQzt1NB — 11 Points (@11pts1win) January 3, 2021

Can Jason Knight please not go to Burnley 😑 https://t.co/mB5OSznrZb — AJ (@seriebshite) January 3, 2021