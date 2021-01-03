Do Not Sell My Personal Information
’20 million minimum’, ‘Simply can’t sell him’ – Many Derby County fans react as potential January PL swoop emerges

Published

7 mins ago

on

Burnley are reportedly eyeing impressive Derby County teenager Jason Knight, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club. 

ALK Capital completed its takeover of the Premier League club late last month, which may mean that Sean Dyche has some money to spend in January.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Clarets are eyeing Knight as a potential target with the club’s new owners keen on signing “rising stars”.

The 19-year-old has been ever-present in the Rams side in 2020 – proving an important figure in the midfield in both the 2019/20 season and the current campaign.

Having joined Derby’s academy system from Irish club Cabinteely in 2017, the versatile teenager also earned his international debut this year and has gone on to make three appearances for the Republic of Ireland so far.

Knight has been used across the midfield and sometimes further forward on the flanks by interim boss Wayne Rooney and seems to be someone the former England captain has a huge amount of faith in.

It appears he is popular with the Pride Park faithful as well and many supporters have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Burnley’s reported interest.

Read their reactions here:


