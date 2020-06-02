‘£20 million is a lot of money’ – West Brom weigh up transfer move: The verdict

West Brom are among a handful of clubs interested in a move for Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry, as per 90Min.

The site suggests that Boro will demand around £20 million for the player though, with Fry undoubtedly being one of the club’s standout players in what has been an underwhelming campaign for Jonathan Woodgate’s men.

On the flip side, the Baggies have enjoyed a stellar campaign and sit second in the Championship table with one eye on the glitz and glamour of the Premier League.

So with this in mind, would Fry be a good acquisition for West Brom? Is he needed at the Hawthorns?

Alfie Burns

Fry is a good young defender and, in all honesty, he’s probably above Boro’s level at this moment in time.

For West Brom, he’s the perfect fit to go with what they’ve already got available to them in terms of centre-backs; he’s young, good on the ball and with his best ahead of him.

However, £20m is some about of money to be spending and I’m not convinced that Albion will fancy parting with that kind of money on Fry.

It might take a bit of bargaining to get Boro down, but that has, as history tells us, been difficult in the past.

George Harbey

Fry is a huge talent with a large amount of potential and he’s really established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Championship over the past few years.

Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi have been solid for the Baggies this season, but you feel as if they need to bolster their defensive options as they remain on the cusp of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Fry is particularly good at playing the ball from out the back which would suit Slaven Bilic’s style of play, and he has the potential to form a perfect understanding and partnership with Ajayi.

£20m is a lot of money for an unproven Premier League centre-half, but they’d be paying for his potential and he could be a very useful asset for the future.

Ned Holmes

I think this could be a really good signing for the Baggies and a good step forward for Fry.

The 22-year-old looks a bright prospect and if he can form a good partnership with Semi Ajayi, West Brom could have their centre-backs sorted for some time.

With Bartley still at the club, it means the Baggies can be patient with Fry and allow him time to settle – particularly if they’re playing the Premier League.

£20 million is a lot of money but the 22-year-old could be a regular in the West Brom first team for some time and looks to have a high ceiling.

West Brom should pull the trigger and bring him in if they can.