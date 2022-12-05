“£20 million above” – How much is EFL striker worth amid Burnley, Everton and West Ham interest? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are the latest club to show an interest in Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Crystal Palace, Everton, Southampton and West Ham are all providing competition from the higher level, as detailed in a recent Football League World exclusive.

Gyokeres is the Championship’s joint-top goalscorer as things stand, having netted nine league goals in his opening 17 games of the campaign.

An integral part of this Coventry side as they continue to make progress towards the division’s play-off positions, they will be hoping to keep hold of their talisman beyond January.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the exciting forward and what kind of figure would tempt the Sky Blues into selling the striker during the upcoming transfer window…

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Coventry City players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 1. Michael Doyle Yes No

Billy Mulley

It would take a very hefty fee for the Sky Blues to part company with Gyokeres, and so it should be because he really is the real deal.

Looking at the ambition at Coventry and his importance in the side, his incredibly high ceiling, the fact that there is new ownership and the level of interest in him, they have every right to hold a valuation that is north of £20 million.

This will likely throw some teams off his trail, however, that price is justified by what he consistently brings in Coventry colours.

Gyokeres is an exciting talent who already possesses the ability to play football in England’s top-flight, with the Sky Blues wanting to keep hold of him with a push for promotion certainly a possibility.

Adam Jones

His contract runs out in 2024 so there’s certainly a limit to the price tag they can slap on the Sweden international.

Considering his goalscoring pedigree though, recording nine goals in 19 league appearances this term, he’s priceless for the Sky Blues who are currently without Matty Godden.

Godden’s setback will only bump up his price tag and for a striker who will get you around 20 goals per season like Gyokeres will, you’re looking at eight figures.

£10m seems quite low for a player that’s such a goalscoring machine at this level, so £15m may be more appropriate.

That may seem quite ambitious though considering he only has 18 months left on his deal. Then again, Blackburn managed to generate a decent fee for Adam Armstrong and he only had one year left on his contract at the time.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

First and foremost I don’t think Coventry City should sell in January.

The Sky Blues are in a really promising position at the moment and could be set for an exciting second half of the campaign. To see that all snatched away before the season can play out would be a real shame.

But, there is always the possibility of a huge offer arriving that could tempt them into a sale, and I do think it would have to be a big one.

Given the club reportedly valued Gyokeres at £15 million in the summer, in January, given his form and that it is mid-season, the Sky Blues will surely demand a fee of £20 million or above if they are to even entertain the sale of their star forward.

I’m not saying they’ll necessarily get that, but I think it’s only that sort of fee that will tempt them to give up such a prized asset mid-season.