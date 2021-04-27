20-goal striker in: An early look at how Bristol City’s XI could look at the start of the 2021/22 season

This summer is set up to be a very busy one at Ashton Gate, with so much uncertainly surrounding Bristol City at the moment.

Nigel Pearson is yet to sign a contract beyond the end of the season, while the club needs to replace outgoing CEO Mark Ashton and reports have suggested a director of football could arrive as well.

The playing squad looks set to see a fair bit of change as well, with more than 10 senior players out of contract in the summer.

The 2020/21 campaign started positively for the Robins but things have really gone downhill over the past few months and they now look set to finish not far above the relegation places.

City have established themselves as a top-half side in recent years and will be determined to get back to battling in that part of the table next term.

But how could their side look? We’ve taken an early look at how they may line up at the start of the 2021/22 season…