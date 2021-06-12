20 facts about Swansea City’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

Swansea City are parting company with club-record signing, Andre Ayew, this summer after missing out on promotion.

As per transfermarkt records, Ayew remains the club’s record buy at £20.52m, ahead of Borja Baston (£16.2m), Sam Clucas (£14.67m), Wilfried Bony (£14.4m) and Roque Mesa (£11.25m).

So, with Ayew leaving and, on the topic of the club’s most expensive arrivals, we’ve pieced together a 20-question quiz surrounding the aforementioned quintet.

Can you score 100%?

Find out and take on our quiz below!

1 of 20 Mesa has played for Barcelona - True or False? True False