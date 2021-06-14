Sunderland are preparing for another season in League One, which extends what has been a very poor period in their proud history.

Whilst there are many reasons for the Black Cats struggles, there’s no denying that poor recruitment played a key part in their demise. Too much money was wasted on players who weren’t up to it, with some of those commanding the biggest fees ever paid by the club.

And, here we have provided a quiz on the five most expensive signings ever made by Sunderland. There are different accounts on just how much certain players cost, but we’ve gone with Didier Ndong, Asamoah Gyan, Steven Fletcher, Jack Rodwell and Darren Bent.

So, see how you do with questions about those five players! Good luck.

20 facts about Sunderland’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Didier Ndong joined the club from Monaco. True False