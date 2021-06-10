Preston North End have had their fair share of signings that have come and gone at Deepdale over the years, with some making more of an impact than others.

The Lilywhites finished 13th in the Championship table this term, and will be keen to build on some strong performances during this year’s campaign.

But are these 20 facts about Preston North End’s top five most expensive signings true or false? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

20 facts about Preston North End's top five most expensive signings - Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Neil Mellor started his career at Liverpool. True or false? True False