20 facts about Portsmouth’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

Portsmouth have big hopes for the season ahead as they look to secure promotion from League One.

Doing so would represent a wonderful campaign for the club, and while it’s a long way from their successes in the noughties, it’s still something not to be sniffed at.

The glory days of the Premier League seem a long time ago but I’m sure that supporters at Fratton Park will remember all about the big-money signings that they made.

But how much do you know about them? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 20 Peter Crouch retired in 2019 True False