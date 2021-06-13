20 facts about Plymouth Argyle’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

In the end, the 2020/21 season was a fairly decent one for Plymouth Argyle.

Following promotion from League Two the previous season, Plymouth achieved what was likely to have been their main aim for the campaign, as they avoided relegation with an 18th place finish in the League One table.

So with the transfer window now upon us, we’re testing you’re knowledge of some of Plymouth’s biggest signings from over the years.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 20 statements about Plymouth’s five most expensive signings ever – according to Transfermarkt – and all you have to do, is say whether those claims are true or false.

1 of 20 Yoann Folly joined Plymouth in 2006? True False