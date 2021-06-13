20 facts about Ipswich Town’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

Ipswich Town may finally have some money to spend once again this summer thanks to new American owners, but they won’t be throwing it about like they once did.

Once upon a time the Tractor Boys were a Premier League club and that allowed them to splash out millions of pounds on new talent.

Matteo Sereni, Hermann Hreidarsson, Finidi George, Marcus Bent and Marcus Stewart make up the five record Ipswich signings but what do you know about those players? Take our new true or false quiz to see if your knowledge really stacks up!

1 of 20 Ipswich signed Hermann Hreidarsson from Wimbledon True False