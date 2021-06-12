20 facts about Huddersfield Town’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

Huddersfield Town’s two-year stint in the Premier League saw them flex their muscles financially, breaking their club-record transfer fee on a number of occasions.

As per transfermarkt records, Terence Kongolo (£18m), Steve Mounie (£11.7m), Isaac Mbenza (£11.25m), Alex Pritchard (£11.12m) and Adama Diakhaby (£9m) remain the club’s most expensive additions.

That quintet all passed through the club quite recently too, with Mbenza still contracted at the John Smith’s Stadium.

On the topic of those club-record arrivals, we’ve pieced together a true or false quiz.

Take it on below and try and score 100%!

1 of 20 Diakhaby has represented France at U21 level - True or False? True False