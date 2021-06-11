Bolton Wanderers’ days of playing in the Premier League will feel like a distant memory for plenty of the club’s supporters.

However, it seems as though their right pathway back into the top flight, having won promotion into League One in the 2020/21 season whilst under the management of Ian Evatt.

But are these facts about Bolton Wanderers’ top five most expensive signings true or false? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

20 facts about Bolton Wanderers' top five most expensive signings - Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Johan Elmander was born in Denmark. True or false? True False