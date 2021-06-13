20 facts about Birmingham City’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

Birmingham City are facing an important summer in the transfer market as they aim to bring in the right additions to help Lee Bowyer continue to make improvements at St Andrews.

The Blues have already started to get some of their business underway and they have been linked with one or two potential signings early on in the window. It will be important that they bring in players that suit the way that Bowyer is going to set up and that they address key areas of weakness in the squad.

Birmingham have had a lot of success with signings in the past and have broken their transfer record on a couple of occasions in the past few years. Their top five most expensive additions on Roger Johnson, David Dunn, Nikola Zigic, Jota and Ivan Sunjic.

But what do you know about these five players? Here are 20 facts about them. See if you can identify which are true and which are false!

1 of 20 Roger Johnson scored five league goals during his time at Birmingham City – True or false? True False