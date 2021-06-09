Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

20 facts about Barnsley’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Barnsley have had their fair share of players come and go from Oakwell over the years, with some making more of an impact than others. 

The Tykes are currently playing their football in the Championship, and will be hoping they can challenge for promotion into the Premier League once again next season.

But do you know whether these facts about Barnsley’s top five most expensive signings are true or false? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

20 facts about Barnsley's top five most expensive signings - Are they true or false?

1 of 20

Barnsley signed Iain Hume from Preston North End. True or false?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 20 facts about Barnsley’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: