20-cap international “well-liked” by Burnley ahead of potential transfer swoop

Championship side Burnley are admirers of Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen, according to a report from the i.

The 26-year-old was one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Belgian side last season, making 50 appearances in all competitions and proving to be even more of an asset than he was during the 2020/21 campaign.

Although he only recorded one goal during 2021/22, he has proved to be a solid player in the middle of the park since taking the leap from West Ham United in October 2020, only going on to boost his international career with that.

He was reported by TEAMtalk to be the subject of interest from numerous teams in the top two tiers of English football earlier this year, with current EFL teams Norwich City and Sheffield United both believed to have been monitoring his situation as well as Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Clarets were named as another side keeping tabs on the midfielder, even without former Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany at the helm at that point.

Unsurprisingly, the Lancashire outfit have been named as an admirer of the Irishman in this latest report from the i, who have also revealed that there is still interest from Premier League sides in his signature.

This could potentially provide Kompany’s side with a bitter battle in their potential quest to recruit the 26-year-old if they make a move for him.

The Verdict:

You could compare this potential signing to Alex Mowatt’s arrival at West Bromwich Albion – because the Baggies’ midfielder knew Valerien Ismael already after spending time together at Barnsley and must have helped the West Midlands outfit to get off a bright start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Similarly, Cullen already knows Kompany’s methods and expectations, so it shouldn’t take too long for him to become accustomed to life at Turf Moor if he was to come in, potentially making him someone they could bring in later in the window and make an instant impact.

The Irishman has also shown a willingness to move elsewhere to enhance his career and considering he previously moved to Belgium, he shouldn’t become homesick if he was to move to Turf Moor so there shouldn’t be any major off-field issues involving his potential arrival.

Looking at the current state of play in the Clarets’ midfield, they have released Dale Stephens and uncertainty remains over Josh Brownhill’s future, so bringing in someone like Cullen would be ideal.

He would also help the second-tier side’s boss to stamp his philosophy and methods on his new first-team squad, so there are few downsides to this move if they can negotiate a reasonable agreement for his services.