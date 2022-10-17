£20.61m: How does Derby County’s squad market value compare to other League One clubs?

Derby County are down in League One, having been dumped out of the Championship last season thanks to a points deduction amid off-field issues.

The Rams put up a valiant fight but the club ended up having to settle for a place in the bottom three and even though the side picked up plenty of points and big wins, it wasn’t enough to keep them afloat in the second tier.

Now, they are playing their football in League One but with new owners at the helm, Derby were allowed to recruit freely again over the summer transfer window. It means they have a new look squad and were one of the busiest teams in the division over the course of the window.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Derby County flops from over the years?

1 of 25 When did Derby sign Efe Ambrose? 2019 2020 2018 2017

With the side now also ninth in the standings, they will have one eye on a promotion straight back to the Championship if they can. But how does their squad value compare to other teams in the league? Are they one of the highest or is it still considered one of the lowest after the exodus of players under administration?

The Rams current squad value – according to Transfermarkt – is £20.61m. Considering that some teams in the second tier have a similar value, it means they are surely one of the strongest teams in the division when it comes to the depth they have and some of the players in their side, at least if ability matches up to value.

That is definitely the case when you look at their value compared to the rest in League One. Derby’s squad value puts them at the very top of the rankings – second-placed Sheffield Wednesday have a value of just £13.10m, so over £7m less.

Derby then, considering the value of their total squad, are right at the very top and should expect to be near the top of the division based on that. In fact, Derby have four times the squad value of Morecambe, who are right at the very bottom of the standings with a value of just £5m.

Paul Warne has plenty to work with then at Pride Park and should expect to be near the play-off places at the very least come the end of the campaign based on this fact.