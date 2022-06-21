20.6% attacking duels won: The player Luton Town are in talks to try and sign – Will he be a good addition?

Luton Town have been credited with an interest in Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow, as per a Twitter update from journalist Mike McGrath.

Woodrow, who suffered relegation with his Barnsley side during the 2021/22 campaign, featured 28 times in the second-tier, scoring four goals.

Last season proved to be a difficult one for Woodrow and his teammates, with his progress hindered even further by an injury that kept him out for almost four months.

Prior to last season, Woodrow enjoyed three very successful campaigns with the Tykes, playing integral roles as his Barnsley side won promotion from League One, then dramatically escaped the Championship drop, before defying the odds to secure a Championship play-off spot.

Whislt we wait and see how this situation plays out, and whether or not the Hatters will confirm his signature, here, we take a look at what the Wyscout data tells us from the 2021/22 campaign.

Attacking analysis

It was not the most clinical of seasons for Woodrow, with the 27-year-old netting at a rate of 0.14 goals per 90 from an expected goals figure of 0.24.

His touches in the penalty area per 90, and progressive runs per 90 took a hit during the 2021/22 campaign, with Woodrow unable to hit the high standards he set during the previous campaign.

Woodrow won just 20.6% of his attacking duels last season, something that is unlikely to mean too much if he is to arrive and is partnered next to Elijah Adebayo.

Defensive analysis

It would appear that there was more emphasis on Woodrow being involved higher up the pitch with more limited defensive responsibilities than last season.

This is displayed by his interceptions per 90 and clearances per 90 decreasing by 1.22 and 0.02 respectively when looking at the 2020/21 campaign and the last season too.

Woodrow did win 52.4% of his defensive duels last season, proving that he is able to contribute in the defensive third too.

Passing assessment

Proving to be a creative option with an excellent range of passing whilst with the Tykes, his passing data suggests that it was another season of being brave and positive when in possession.

Averaging 3.19 passes to the final third last season, and 1.61 passes to the penalty area, the number of forward passes he made outweighed the passes he made the other way.