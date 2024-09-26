This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Callum Doyle has immediately asserted himself as a key figure in the Norwich City side since joining on loan in early August.

The 20-year-old made the switch from Manchester City, having previously spent time on loan in the Championship with Coventry City and Leicester City.

The defender made 17 league appearances for the Foxes last season as Enzo Maresca guided them to the title, and promotion to the Premier League (all stats from Fbref).

Doyle has so far featured in all six of the Canaries’ league fixtures this term, with Johannes Hoff Thorup now in charge at Carrow Road.

The centre-back has even contributed one goal and two assists, with Norwich aiming to secure another top-six finish in the Championship again this season.

Callum Doyle - Championship league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season (Club) Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 (Coventry City) 41 (39) 0 (1) 2023-24 (Leicester City) 17 (14) 0 (1) 2024-25 (Norwich City) 6 1 (2) As of September 26th

Callum Doyle Norwich loan verdict

When asked whether the club could consider a potential permanent move for Doyle based on his loan so far, FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes claimed that it’s unrealistic due to the potential cost.

He has praised the youngster’s start to life at Carrow Road and believes he could be worth between £20-30 million based on his quality already.

“Callum Doyle is superb,” Downes told Football League World.

“He’s very, very good, and as a loan there’s obviously this age old saying ‘don’t fall in love with a loan player’ but it’s a bit late for that now.

“Straight from the off, you could tell that he’s a level above.

“I don’t know why he was let come back to the Championship, especially to a team that wasn't expecting to go up as well.

“I thought he looked like a player whose next loan had to be to a mid-table Premier League team.

“He’s very, very good on the ball, strong, reads the game really well, and I think he’s got a very bright future.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s used by City at some point, but in terms of if we can buy him, I doubt we can.

“I would love to, but I’d imagine it’s going to be £20-30 [million] and we’re not going to spend that.”

Norwich City’s start to the season

Norwich have made a mixed start to the new season, winning two, drawing two and losing two so far.

Thorup’s side are three points off the play-off places at this stage, and will be aiming to keep pace with the promotion battle throughout the year.

Doyle could prove a key part of that promotion push given his strong start to the term.

Up next for Norwich is a trip to face Derby County on 28 September in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Callum Doyle loan proving a coup for Norwich

It is surprising that Doyle wasn’t loaned to a Premier League side given the progress he’s made, but he did still only make 17 league appearances last season.

A year of consistent game time at Norwich could prove more valuable than being a squad player for a side in the top flight.

But a permanent move does look unlikely at this stage, especially seeing the price that Man City tend to charge for their academy prospects.

Regardless, Norwich supporters should still enjoy his positive performances for this term, as he could yet have a big role to play in their promotion push under Thorup.