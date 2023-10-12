Highlights Burnley's interest in Sunderland's Dan Ballard shows his impressive start to the season, with his performances attracting attention from Premier League sides.

Despite interest, Sunderland holds the power in negotiations due to Ballard's long-term contract, and it will take a substantial offer to tempt them to sell.

Sunderland's strategy is to buy and develop young players, selling them for a high price when their valuation is met, and Ballard could attract more interest if he continues to perform well.

Burnley are the latest Premier League side to show an interest in Sunderland’s Dan Ballard after his impressive start to the season.

Burnley keen on Dan Ballard

The 24-year-old joined the Black Cats last year, and whilst it was an injury-hit campaign for the Northern Ireland international, he clearly did enough to impress, as he was linked with West Ham in the summer.

However, Sunderland managed to keep hold of Ballard, and he has since signed a new contract to tie him to the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2027.

Nevertheless, the interest in the player hasn’t gone away, as reports came out over the weekend stating that Burnley are keen on signing the defender.

Speaking to FLW, fan pundit Jack understood the interest in Ballard, as he admitted that a sale wouldn’t be a huge surprise, although he was adamant the club should be holding out for a big fee.

“I’m not surprised at all because Ballard is a brilliant defender. He has been a brilliant performer for us, especially for this season, even adding goals to his game. If you’re looking for a similar young defender, you’re looking at Harry Maguire and Harry Souttar transfers, I think you could be getting £20m to £25m for him, particularly at the end of the season.

“Then he’d have had a full season with us, hopefully no injuries. He’s a great footballer, and we’re lucky to have him, but it’s going to be one where he knows he’s not going to be here for too long.”

Will Sunderland sell Dan Ballard?

It goes without saying that Sunderland will not want to lose the player, and they deserve credit for protecting their asset by agreeing a long-term contract with the centre-back in the summer.

That means they hold all the power in negotiations, and it will be down to any buying club to put down a ridiculous offer to tempt the Wearside outfit to do business.

Realistically, Sunderland aren’t going to sell in January, as they will expect to be in the mix for promotion, and losing such an influential figure would be hugely disruptive in the New Year.

However, it could be a different story in the summer if they don’t go up, as Ballard will feel he has the ability to play at the highest level.

It’s part of Sunderland’s process to buy young players who can improve, and they will sell for a high price, but they proved with Jack Clarke this summer that they won’t cash in unless their valuation is met.

So, it will be a similar story with Ballard, and if he continues to play at this level, there will be more than just Burnley trying to sign the defender.

What next for Sunderland?

As mentioned, Sunderland will be relaxed about Ballard’s situation right now, and the player will only be focused on helping the team to promotion this season.

The defeat to Middlesbrough last time out was disappointing, but the refereeing decision changed the game, so it won’t be one they dwell on.

Next up for Ballard and his Sunderland teammates is a trip to Stoke City after the international break.