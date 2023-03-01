“£20-25m” – Fabrizio Romano shares Alex Scott update amid West Ham, Newcastle & Spurs interest in Bristol City ace

Bristol City are set to seek a fee of at least £20m to £25m for Alex Scott this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has confirmed in this update on Twitter that there is a lot of interest from Premier League sides for the midfielder.

Scott has recently become the subject of a great deal of transfer speculation.

A report from London World last weekend revealed that Tottenham Hotspur were keeping a close eye on the midfielder.

Newcastle United have also been touted as a suitor for Scott.

As per Football Insider, the Magpies are understood to be well-placed to secure the midfielder’s signature when the transfer window opens.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United have joined Tottenham and Newcastle in the hunt for the 19-year-old who was being named as a possible target for Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City in January.

While Scott has been offered a new contract by Bristol City, he has yet to agree to fresh terms.

The midfielder featured for the Robins last night in their FA Cup clash with Manchester City.

Nigel Pearson’s side were eliminated from this competition by their Premier League opponents as Phil Foden netted a brace and Kevin De Bruyne scored at Ashton Gate.

The Robins will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend when they face Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Verdict

It is hardly a surprise that Scott is attracting a significant amount of interest from the Premier League as he possesses a great deal of talent.

The Robins should indeed be seeking a fee between £20m to £25m and could even get a potential suitor to pay more for the midfielder this summer if a bidding war begins.

Scott is seemingly destined to play at the highest level as he has managed to impress in the second-tier on a regular basis despite his young age.

The midfielder has provided four assists for his team-mates this season at this level and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.84.

If Scott is willing to move to the Premier League later this year, he ought to be seeking a switch to a team who are able to provide him with the guarantee of regular first-team football.

Think you’re a hardcore Bristol City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club