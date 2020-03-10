‘2 year loan’, ‘Yes I do’ – Many Birmingham City fans throw their backing behind Jude Bellingham suggestion

At the age of 16, Jude Bellingham is one of the hottest young properties in world football let alone the Championship, with the teenager’s performances in his breakthrough season having earned him rave reviews.

An all-action box to box midfield player, Bellingham has shown a high level of maturity beyond his years since making the breakthrough at St Andrew’s thus seeing him afforded 35 appearances across all competitions by Pep Clotet this term.

With the youngster having made a huge impression for the Blues, it is perhaps unsurprising that several clubs have been linked with a summer move for his services, with Manchester United said to have jumped to the front of the queue in recent days after the player seemingly visited their training complex earlier this week.

Given the speculation surrounding the midfielder’s future, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Birmingham City Fan Zone on Facebook for their opinion on whether Bellingham should stay at the club for another season or not, yielding numerous responses from the club’s fans.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments made by the St Andrew’s faithful on the subject via social media.

William Kro Sotv Bonas: I think if he goes anywhere he’s going to be on the bench so we sell him and have him on loan for a season to give him more game time.

Steve Donnelly: I just worry that he isn’t on a pro contract and could end up going for pennies.

Mick Greaves: 2 year loan.

Barry Gater: Yes.

Nigel Perry: Yes I do!

Tom Hill: I do, yes but I doubt anyone who’s going to pay between 30 and 50 million pounds would risk loaning that player back out after stumping up that much cash.

Steven Cale: From a club perspective, we should be doing everything to keep hold of him for as long as possible.