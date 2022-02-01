2 words that sum up Cardiff City’s January transfer window and why

It was a frenetic and energetic January transfer window, with deadline day causing chaos across the English game.

The transfer window slammed shut at 11pm last night, with clubs all scrambling to complete those last minute deals.

Cardiff City were no exception to the busyness of transfer business. Multiple deals, both in and out, went right down to the wire in the Welsh capital.

Here, we take a look at two words that best describe Cardiff’s transfer window…

Rushed

There was absolutely a sense of panic from Cardiff, particularly on deadline day, this window.

Deals went to the very closing stages of the window, which made everything seem quite rushed and panicked.

The Kieffer Moore transfer saga that saw him sign for Bournemouth hours before the window came to an end.

With his departure set, Steve Morison’s side needed a replacement and so the recruitment department scrambled to find someone.

Uche Ikpeazu arrived on loan from Middlesbrough, as did Jordan Hugill from Norwich City. It’s definitely a gamble whether those two can make up for the loss of Moore.

Also, amid the Covid-19 disruption earlier in the month, the likes of Max Watters and Ryan Wintle had to be recalled on short notice due to the difficulty of finding new players to bring into the team.

Smart

However, that gamble could pay off in spades. The reported £5 million figure for Moore is a big windfall for the club to receive on a player it spent less than half of that on in 2020.

Finding short-term replacements in Ikpeazu and Hugill could work out perfectly if the two can make up for the loss of Moore’s goals. That would make it a very profitable window for the club.

Recalling the two youngsters was also a smart way to get around the lack of available options in the market.

Finally, the signatures of Tommy Doyle, Cody Drameh and Alfie Doughty could all be valuable additions to the side in the second half of the season, with all three players now with something to prove for their parent clubs.

Drameh and Doyle in particular could be very exciting players to keep an eye out for in the second half of this campaign.