2 words that sum up Blackpool’s January transfer window and why

A more hectic than usual Deadline Day came to an abrupt end at 11 pm last night, with several deals going on past that.

The likes of Bournemouth and Hull City certainly contributed to the extremely busy Monday, with both clubs strengthening considerably on the final day of January.

It was a relatively busy and uncertain day on the north-west coast, with a lot of transfer talk concerning Blackpool as the clock ticked down.

Here, we take a look at two words that best describes Blackpool’s January transfer window…

Relief

Josh Bowler has been brilliant for the Seasiders this season, bringing attacking drive, excellent feet and the end-product to match.

It was no surprise that Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest were all interested parties this month, given his overall influence and displays in a Blackpool shirt thus far this season.

Alan Nixon claimed that Forest’s final bid reached the £3 million mark, with Blackpool’s decision to stay put suggesting how highly he is regarded at Bloomfield Road.

Bowler could go on and play a massive part in what remains of this season, with his goal contributions, ability when in possession and confidence, all combing to create excitement within the Blackpool faithful when he is in possession.

Competitive

Blackpool now possess a competitive squad that will be looking to cause even more problems in the Championship this year.

Jordan Thorniley and Ethan Robson were recalled from their loan spells with Oxford United and MK Dons respectively, with both proving to be Championship ready as a result of their consistent displays.

Owen Dale has also signed on a permanent deal, whilst competition levels on the wing have also been bolstered by the arrival of Charlie Kirk.

The Seasiders also managed to part company with a couple of players who struggled to pave their way to regular contention at Bloomfield Road, with Demetri Mitchell and Tyreece John-Jules both departing.