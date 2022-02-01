2 words that sum up Birmingham City’s January transfer window and why

Birmingham City fans went into the month of January with major doubts that their club was going to be able to strengthen their squad – and Lee Bowyer’s words probably helped contribute to that.

The Blues boss revealed that he was not expected to be given any money for transfers at the start of 2022, so they did very well to add five new names to his team.

It wasn’t just incomings at St. Andrew’s this month as several players departed – mainly individuals who were not being used by Bowyer.

How do you sum up their month in two words though? Let’s take a look.

Busy

As far as some of the Blues’ recent January windows have been, this one was a pretty hectic one.

Five players arrived in the end and nine players departed – some of those were significant ones as well with the loans for Dion Sanderson and Riley McGree ending.

They were also able to shift the likes of Chuks Aneke and Adam Clayton off the wage bill as well though as well as let Ivan Sanchez depart on loan, relocate Sam Cosgrove to AFC Wimbledon and cancel the deal for Juan Castillo of Chelsea.

It’s a high turnover of players for the month but it could prove to be a much-needed one at the end of the season if results improve.

Ambitious

It was apparent going into the month that especially in attacking areas, Birmingham were lacking and that a spruce up in their options were needed.

They’ve now ended the month of January with plenty to choose from in the final third thanks to the signings of Onel Hernandez, Lyle Taylor and Taylor Richards.

Adding to those three were the signings as well of Juninho Bacuna from Rangers and young Manchester United defender Teden Mengi – all of these bar Richards have Championship experience and that is important for the rest of the season.

Even though most of the deals are loans, Birmingham’s owners have shown a sense of ambition to bring in the likes of Bacuna, Hernandez, Mengi and Taylor who will have all had other suitors in the division and it will have taken some kind of significant financial output to make happen.