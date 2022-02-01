2 words that sum up Barnsley’s January transfer window and why

Barnsley were certainly one of the quieter sides in the Sky Bet Championship as they made one single signing during the transfer window just gone.

Many would have expected the Tykes to look to strengthen more thoroughly given the fact that they currently occupy the bottom position in the Sky Bet Championship.

If being rock bottom wasn’t embarrassing toughen, the Yorkshire outfit have now fallen behind Derby County in the league standings – despite the Rams being handed numerous points deductions.

The signing of Amine Bassi is certainly an interesting one, but it is unlikely to solve their issues straight away.

With this in mind, we provide you with TWO words that sum up Barnsley’s January transfer window and why…

Underwhelming

The signing of Bassi was the only small positive of a month of disappointment for the Tykes as they didn’t even look close to bringing in more bodies.

You could have been forgiven for thinking that Poya Asbaghi would want to bring in some more fresh faces but in the end their business proved to be exceedingly uninspiring.

They now face a really tough task to stay in the division and at present it seems doubtful that they will claw back the deficit.

The players that they have at their disposal are more than good enough, so they really need to start stepping up before its too late.

Questionable

Whilst Bassi arrived at the club, the likes of Toby Sibbick, Ben Williams and Dominik Frieser all went the other way for the Tykes.

And it is perhaps the departure of Sibbick that has left the most people scratching their collective heads, with the defender having become a favourite with the fans since his move to the club from AFC Wimbledon a few years back.

He has now been sold to Hearts in Scotland, meaning that Barnsley have lost another young players that has great potential to improve.

Clearly Asbaghi has his own ideas in mind but at the same time it is strange to see numerous players leave without replacements being brought in.