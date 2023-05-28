It was a mixed season for West Bromwich Albion in the Championship this year.

The Baggies were widely expected to be among the main promotion contenders, but they endured a dismal start to the season, resulting in the sacking of Steve Bruce in October.

Albion were in the relegation zone when Carlos Corberan arrived, but the Spaniard inspired a remarkable turnaround and his side narrowly missed out on the play-off places after a 3-2 defeat at Swansea City on a dramatic final day of the season.

Corberan has begun his summer rebuild at The Hawthorns, with long-serving captain Jake Livermore, Tom Rogic and Kean Bryan departing at the end of their contracts, while Eric Pieters has been offered a new deal.

Which wonderkids could West Brom unleash in the 2023/24 season?

One positive for the club in recent years has been the emergence of talent from their academy, with Dara O'Shea progressing through the ranks to become vice-captain and Alex Palmer, Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Josh Griffiths all making their breakthroughs this campaign.

We looked at which of Albion's youngsters could play an important role next season.

Zac Ashworth

Defender Ashworth has been with the Baggies since the age of 10 and grew up supporting the club.

The 20-year-old, who is the son of former Albion sporting director Dan Ashworth, made his debut in the FA Cup defeat against Brighton last January.

Ashworth made three cup appearances for the Baggies this season and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Burton Albion, playing 18 games to help the Brewers to League One survival.

His potential is underlined by the fact he has made three appearances for Wales at U21 level and while he faces significant competition from Conor Townsend at left-back, he could be handed a first-team opportunity next term after his impressive performances during his temporary spell at the Pirelli Stadium.

Caleb Taylor

Defender Taylor joined the Baggies' academy at Under-10 level, making his debut an EFL Cup defeat to Arsenal in August 2021.

Taylor, who is the son of former Birmingham City defender Martin Taylor, spent this season on loan with League One side Cheltenham Town, scoring two goals and one assist in 49 appearances in all competitions for the Robins.

Centre-back is a position that Albion have been short in depth in this season which could potentially open the door to Taylor and the 20-year-old revealed he hopes to feature in the Baggies' first-team when he returns to The Hawthorns.

"I’ve just focused on Cheltenham this year and doing the best I can for them. Whatever happens later down the line will happen, but I know if I keep working hard, keep my head down and keep playing games, then everything will work itself out going forward," Taylor told the Express & Star in March.

"I know the first team at Albion are watching my clips and Bealey speaks to me quite a lot, and he always catches up with me. This loan has given me a lot of experience to help me potentially come back to Albion and play, but now I’m concentrated on finishing the season well at Cheltenham."