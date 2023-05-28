With the 2022/23 campaign now behind them, Watford can fully focus on the task ahead.

With Valerien Ismael now head coach at Vicarage Road, he and the club's technical director, Ben Manga, must go about building a squad capable of better than 11th place.

That is where the Hornets ended the 2022/23 campaign, and with Joao Pedro already sold to Brighton, Ismaila Sarr's exit is likely to follow given he only has one year left on his contract.

Which Watford youngsters could shine in 23/24?

When you consider the above, and the fact that a few senior professional's see their current deals at the club expire in the coming months, there could be somewhat of a rebuild undertaken at Vicarage Road.

Of course, that does not always mean signing new players, with the club having a number of young players on their books that they can potentially lean on more next season, too.

With that in mind, below, we've identified two young players on the clubs books that could be unleashed by the Hornets in 2023/24, and given more first team responsibility than they were previously.

Yaser Asprilla

When Yaser Asprilla arrived at Vicarage Road from Colombia last summer, many expected him to play very little football.

However, circumstances have meant that the youngster saw quite a bit of game time in 2022/23, perhaps before he was fully ready for it.

Although most of his appearances were from the bench, what was clear is that the 19-year-old is a big talent, with exceptional technical ability.

If Watford can bulk him up slightly and improve his physicality, they could unleash Asprilla as a starter next season.

Currently playing at the Under-20 World Cup with Colombia, there is no doubt that Asprilla has a big future ahead of him.

Jorge Cabezas Hurtado

Another player currently featuring for Colombia at the Under-20 World Cup is Jorge Cabezas Hurtado.

Watford announced the capture of the 19-year-old back in October from Colombian outfit CD Real Cartagena, with the player signing a six-year contract at Vicarage Road.

The highly-rated forward is due to join up with the club this summer, and although we are not entirely sure what to expect, if the club's previous South American purchases are anything to go by, he could be a very exciting player to watch.

Indeed, in recent years, Watford have signed the likes of Richarlison, Joao Pedro, and Yaser Asprilla (above), all of whom have proven to be, or look real talents.

The Hornets will be hoping that Jorge Cabezas Hurtado is the latest in that line.