Stoke City's attention will now turn to the upcoming transfer window following the conclusion of the current campaign, where the club finished 16th in the Championship.

The 2023/24 season will be the club's sixth at second tier level following relegation from the Premier League in the 2018/19 season.

It was another bitterly disappointing campaign for Alex Neil's side, who have yet to finish in the top half of the division since their return to the Championship.

Neil has already promised a better summer to help rectify that, speaking via Stoke on Trent Live he said: "I’m really, really confident we will be far, far better next season."

Stoke have announced their released list recently, with Sam Clucas, Demeaco Duhaney, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, and Nick Powell departing the club following the end of their contracts this summer.

There are also a number of loanees returning to their parent clubs, with Will Smallbone, Dujon Sterling, Matija Sarkic, Bersant Celina, Ki-Jana Hoever, Ben Pearson, and Axel Tuanzebe all departing, too.

Which Stoke City youngsters could break through in 23/24?

The churn of the squad will undoubtedly bring in some fresh faces this summer, but could some of Stoke's youngsters fill gaps at first-team level?

Here, we take a look at two Stoke wonder kids that are likely to make an impact next season.

Emre Tezgel

The 17-year-old is tipped for big things in his career, and has already been the subject of Premier League interest from Leeds United. He signed a three-year-deal to fend off interest from the Whites last year, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City are all keen to sign Tezgel as well.

Tezgel is a forward, who scored 19 goals in 35 games at Stoke's Under-18 level, and has since stepped up to the Under-21s.

The England youth international of Turkish descent has six appearances so far for the Potters, but next season could be his breakout season in the senior set up, with Jacob Brown and Dwight Gayle the only out-and-out strikers on Stoke's first-team books, as well as versatile forward Tyrese Campbell.

Matt Baker

Having signed from Gillingham's academy in 2021, Baker is yet to make a break through at first-team level for Stoke.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Newport County, where the 20-year-old played 17 games in League Two.

That experience will have served him well, giving him a taste for the men's game, and he could be a breakout star next season for the Potters.

The 20-year-old should be afforded a chance to impress in pre-season, with his career so far at Stoke being restricted to 29 games at Under-21 level. Baker is one of the few defenders at the club with any senior experience, and could be at least an option on the bench for Neil in 2023/24.