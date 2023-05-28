Southampton's relegation to the Championship has been confirmed, with the Saints now preparing for their first campaign outside of England's top-flight for over a decade.

It has proven to be a tough campaign where tried and tested methods have not produced the right outcomes, whilst fresh-thinking and a more outlandish managerial appointment in Nathan Jones also proved to be an unsuccessful approach.

The Hampshire club are currently in the process of kick-starting their new chapter with a fresh managerial appointment, which appears to have been moving along at a rapid rate recently.

Which wonderkids could be part of Southampton's Championship plans next season?

Whilst we wait and see how the managerial hunt goes and how the Saints subsequently recruit for their Championship return, here, we take a look at two Southampton wonderkids who could break through and shine during the 2023/24 campaign...

Dominic Ballard

Dominic Ballard has enjoyed an excellent campaign in Premier League 2 with the Saints and the form he has displayed has not gone unnoticed.

The 18-year-old forward netted 13 goals in 16 appearances for Southampton's U21s, whilst he also managed a further seven goals from five FA Youth Cup games, proving to be a consistent source of goals at youth-team level.

Evidently rated highly within the club at senior level too, the teenager was awarded with 20 minutes of Premier League action during Southampton's 3-1 defeat to Brighton.

A player with undoubted technical ability, bravery in front of goal and bags of energy, he could benefit from Southampton's relegation, and he could be knocking on the door come the start of the new campaign.

Kami Doyle

Versatile attacker Kami Doyle has also seriously impressed for Southampton's U21s this season, and he has certainly gained admirers within the first-team set-up.

The 17-year-old netted seven goals and provided a further seven assists in the 2022/23 Premier League 2 campaign, averaging a goal contribution every 85 minutes, all whilst competing against players that are typically older than him.

Like Ballard, Doyle featured in the Premier League, managing to come on for six minutes as the Saints fell to a 3-1 defeat to Brighton.

It will be interesting to see how the exciting teenager progresses over the next few months and whether or not he can stake his claim in the first-team plans of whoever takes charge at St Mary's going into the new campaign.