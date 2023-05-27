Sheffield United have a rich history of developing players that have gone on to play top flight football in recent years.

The likes of Kyle Walker, Aaron Ramsdale, David Brooks, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all had successful careers, having all played top flight and international football.

Better yet, the club has produced more local talent than the five mentioned and will be looking to do the same this season, with a raft of youngsters waiting in the wings at Bramall Lane.

Which youngsters could feature for Sheffield United in the Premier League?

With finances potentially tight, Paul Heckingbottom will almost certainly turn to the latest crop of talented youngsters waiting in the wings to fill his squad, helping them gain exposure at the top level of English football.

With the inability to go out and recruit extensively, younger players will more than likely be exposed to more game time for Sheffield United as Heckingbottom plots his way to Premier League survival.

We've decided to take a look at the next two set of wonderkids coming through the ranks at Bramall Lane and how they might fare next season.

Will Osula

Will Osula started to make inroads at senior level for Sheffield United last season after his loan spell at Derby County.

The forward managed to show some signs of promise during his time at Pride Park and, unquestionably, possesses the potential to feature at a higher level on a regular basis in the future.

He was particularly impressive in the FA Cup, helping Derby to progress to the third round of the competition by scoring three goals and providing one assist in three appearances.

His brace against Accrington Stanley highlighted his quality as an individual, with his ability to beat defenders in one-v-one positions before neatly finishing.

He might need more time and consistent football, potentially in League One, which will help the forward make considerable strides in terms of his development.

If the 19-year-old wins over Heckingbottom's trust ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, he may be given some opportunities to showcase his talent.

Ismaila Coulibaly

Ismaila Coulibaly will be looking to work his way into Heckingbottom's plans next season having been involved in the team's run to the FA Cup semi-final.

Despite a lack of game time in the league, Coulibaly has been involved in the first team for much of the season and at 22-years-old, he will be looking to make the step-up as a regular fixture in the match day squads next season.

There were question marks about Coulibaly's future, with his contract expiring over the summer. However, Heckingbottom alluded to loaning the youngster out next season, suggesting a new deal is on the cards.

Whatever the case, Coulibaly will most likely get the chance to impress his manager of the summer - an opportunity he cannot waste.