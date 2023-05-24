2023 could not be going much worse for Reading, who at the start of the year were sitting in 10th position in the Championship table and still within touching distance of the play-off places.

Fast forward four months later and the Royals had been relegated to League One having won just two league matches since the turn of the year and a six-point deduction issued because the club's owner failed to stick to a business plan agreed to with the EFL.

Failure to not win any of their last 13 matches in the Championship season saw the club lose their place in the Championship, and there's going to be a big reset with senior players such as Lucas Joao departing as free agents and perhaps contracted players being sold this summer.

The Royals currently do not have a manager in place for the 2023-24 season yet, and with the playing budget likely to be reduced there could be a real focus on bringing youth prospects through the academy and into the first-team once again.

Let's take a look at TWO potential stars of the future that could be ready to fire for Reading next season in League One - and both of them are attacking talents.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan

Both Jahmari Clarke and Femi Azeez have come through the system in the last year or two but have yet to really fully fire yet, although the drop to League One could provide both with opportunities.

The same could be said for Ehibhatiomhan, who made his league debut in the early stages of the 2022-23 season but then had to wait a while to be reintroduced by Paul Ince into the first-team, and he almost saved his job when he headed in an equaliser against Preston North End back in April.

Ehibhatiomhan, a towering 20-year-old striker, was handed two starts by caretaker boss Noel Hunt and with Joao departing this summer, there is a void to be filled at the top end of the pitch for Reading, and it looks tailor-made for the Nigeria-born attacker.

Luca Fletcher

Despite being just 16 years of age, Fletcher is now a regular at under-16's level for England and is talented to the point where Manchester City are in talks to sign him for £1 million.

Celtic, Rangers, Brighton and West Ham are also interested in the teenage striker, but there's still a chance that he turns down City in order to remain at Reading, and if he does that then he will become a professional when he turns 17 in April 2024.

There is definitely a quicker path to senior football for Fletcher at the Select Car Leasing Stadium but whether he chooses that is another matter - you could see him getting League One minutes though at some point should he opt to stay.