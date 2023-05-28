Whichever way you look at it, the 2022/23 campaign was an incredibly difficult one for Queens Park Rangers.

Having finished 11th in the 2021/22 campaign, the hope would have been that the R's could kick on and bridge the gap between themselves and the play-off places.

That did not prove to be the case, though, and after having three different permanent bosses throughout the season, the best the club could manage was 20th place in the second tier.

With Gareth Ainsworth now the man in charge, the club legend has a big job on his hands, and a busy summer ahead.

Which youngsters could emerge at QPR in 23/24?

QPR could well lose some important players in the upcoming market, and it is going to be vitally important to see how the club go about replacing them.

Of course, another direction that the club can take alongside buying players, is using the club's younger talent.

There has been some fine talent produced by the club in recent history, and there is no reason that cannot continue.

With that in mind, below, we've identified two talented QPR youngsters that the club could unleash and hand more first-team involvement to in the 2023/24 season.

Sinclair Armstrong

One young player the club could unleash next season is Sinclair Armstrong.

The 19-year-old was involved in 2022/23, but made very few starts.

Gareth Ainsworth could potentially lean on the club's young players more next season | Credit: Action Images/Andrew Boyers.

With the experience of featuring in 22 Championship matches under his belt, and another pre-season, Armstrong could certainly show plenty of improvement next season.

As such, the club could look to lean on him more next campaign.

It will certainly be interesting to see if he can produce.

Charlie Kelman

Another young player that QPR could unleash during the 2023/24 campaign is another forward - Charlie Kelman.

Unlike Armstrong, Kelman spent the 2022/23 campaign out on loan, scoring seven goals and registering three assists for Leyton Orient as they won the League Two title.

After a good loan spell, Kelman will want more involvement next season, or he may look elsewhere for it, perhaps another loan.

Ainsworth could take a look at him in pre-season, though, and see if he can find a place for him in the first team squad.

If Kelman can force his way into that, there's no reason we shouldn't see him start to be introduced more to the first team at Loftus Road next season.

He already has 15 senior appearances to his name, and off the back of a good loan spell, he should have improved greatly.