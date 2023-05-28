Norwich City will be looking to move forward as a club with David Wagner at the helm in the 2023/24 campaign.

The Canaries failed to deliver the goods in the Championship on a consistent basis earlier this year as they meandered their way to a 13th place finish.

Having ended the term seven points adrift of the play-off places, Norwich's focus over the coming months will be to assemble a team which is capable of maintaining a push for a top-six finish.

The Canaries have already secured the services of Ashley Barnes on a two-year deal, and are expected to engage in some more transfer activity after recently parting ways with a number of players.

Which Norwich youngsters could emerge in 2023/24?

The upcoming campaign will also present an opportunity for Wagner to turn to some of Norwich's younger players for inspiration.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two individuals who could be deployed by the Canaries next season.

Abu Kamara

Abu Kamara made his debut for Norwich in April as he was brought on as a substitute during the club's defeat to Sheffield United.

After achieving this personal milestone, Kamara featured on two further occasions during the closing stages of the season.

Particularly impressive at Under-21 level in the 2022/23 season, the forward managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions in 15 Premier League 2 Division 2.

By impressing in pre-season, Kamara may be unleashed by Wagner when the upcoming term gets underway.

A strong start by the 19-year-old to the new campaign could result in him going on to feature on a regular basis in the Championship.

Will Bali Mumba establish himself as a key member of Norwich's squad?

Norwich's decision to loan Bali Mumba to Plymouth Argyle last year turned out to be a stroke of genius as he made considerable strides in terms of his development at Home Park.

Mumba helped Argyle win the League One title by providing 16 direct goal contributions in 41 appearances at this level.

Named as the League One Young Player of the Season in April, Mumba's goal for the 2023/24 season will be to establish himself as a key member of Norwich's squad.

It would not be at all surprising if Mumba achieves this target, as he is currently playing the best football of his career, and possesses the ability to play as a left-back, and as a right-back.

This versatility could prove to be extremely useful for Norwich who will be desperate to provide their fans with something to shout about later this year.