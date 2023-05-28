It was an incredibly disappointing end to the season for Millwall as they missed out on the Championship play-offs.

Despite sitting in the top six for much of the campaign, the Lions dropped out on a dramatic final day as they surrendered a 3-1 lead at half-time to lose 4-3 to Blackburn Rovers at The Den, with Sunderland sneaking into the last play-off spot.

Gary Rowett has begun his summer rebuild as he looks to mount another promotion challenge next term, offering new deals to Ryan Leonard and Connal Trueman and releasing Scott Malone and Mason Bennett with their contracts set to expire, while loanees Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton, Callum Styles and Oliver Burke have returned to their parent clubs.

Which wonderkids could Millwall unleash in the 2023/24 season?

The Lions will likely be busy in the transfer market over the coming months, but we looked at which of the club's youngsters could be set to make their breakthrough next campaign.

Romain Esse

Winger Esse is a product of the Lions' academy who made his debut for the club as a substitute in the win at Watford on Boxing Day before signing his first professional contract the following month.

The 19-year-old went on to make 12 further first team appearances, while he also made his debut for England's U18 side in March.

Rowett has been impressed by Esse's performances and hinted he could play a crucial role for the Lions next season.

"He is very, very creative in the final third. He can beat people. He can take people on and open the game up," Rowett told the South London Press in March.

"We lacked that a bit (against Huddersfield). You can pass the ball all you want, and we had 70 per cent of the ball. But at some point someone has got to beat someone to open the game up or make a pass which opens the game up.

"Rom has got that, and we’ll see it come out more and more as the season develops – potentially into next season as well. I definitely feel he can be a starter for us next year. He could be a starter now but this is all really getting him ready to have a real, real impact next year."

Aidomo Emakhu

Striker Emakhu joined the Lions from Shamrock Rovers in January, making his debut in a 1-1 home draw against Burnley the following month.

The 19-year-old featured for Shamrock in a Europa Conference League game in August 2021, scoring a late winner against Teuta Durres, while he has also played for the Republic of Ireland at U19 level.

Emakhu missed the final two months of the season with a hamstring injury, but he could have a more significant involvement next season, with Rowett revealing his long-term plans for Emakhu after his signing was announced.

"First and foremost he is a signing that we have made, as a club, to clearly impact long term – because of his age – but he’s also had some good experiences over in Ireland. He has scored some goals, he’s performed well and played quite a lot of games," Rowett told the South London Press in December.

"We have watched quite a lot of him, and we think he will fit the way we want to play. We feel he will be a really, really good addition for our club."

The Lions have arguably been too reliant on Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw this season, but Emakhu could be the perfect solution to ease the goalscoring burden on the pair.