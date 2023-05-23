Middlesbrough will be looking to push for promotion once again next season under Michael Carrick after their play-off heartbreak.

Despite losing to Coventry City in the play-offs, there will be plenty of optimism for Boro heading into next season under Carrick.

Their remarkable rise and upturn in form under the former Manchester United player and coach offers an insight into what the team is capable of.

There will need to be a significant change next season, with several players departing the Riverside, most notably the incredibly successful loan players.

The likes of Cameron Archer, Ryan Giles, Zack Steffen, and Aaron Ramsey will head back to their respective parent clubs with a return a possibility for some but certainly not a guarantee.

With that in mind, there will be players within the current Boro setup looking at stepping up to the first team next season.

There will be a chance to follow in the footsteps of Stewart Downing, Ben Gibson, Dael Fry, and, most recently, Hayden Hackney as Carrick is likely to transition young players who have graduated from the successful academy on Teesside.

Middlesbrough 2023/24 breakthrough stars

We take a look at two Middlesbrough wonderkids that are likely to make an impact next season.

Josh Coburn

Josh Coburn seems an obvious choice considering his previous goalscoring success in the first team and his impressive form on loan at Bristol Rovers this season, where he's scored ten goals in 35 games.

Rovers struggled for consistency this season but Coburn's presence in the final third has been incredibly valuable in helping the Gas consolidate their place in League One.

Joey Barton was so impressed with Coburn this season that he suggested the youngster could go on to play for the England national team later on in his career, which shows the impact the 20-year-old has had.

He could prove a useful strike partner for Chuba Akpom or perhaps help to fill the void if Boro sell their top scorer - particularly with Cameron Archer set to head back to Aston Villa.

Sonny Finch

17-year-old forward Sonny Finch has impressed in Premier League 2 and has been trusted with one, very brief, substitute appearance in the Championship.

Finch replaced Chuba Akpom late on in Boro's 3-1 win at Swansea City in March giving him a taster of things to come should he impress Carrick this summer.

With depth in the final third looking like an issue ahead of next season, Finch could find himself in and around the first team during pre-season as Boro target new forwards.

This time could be the perfect opportunity for the teenager to lay his claim in the first team squad as he looks to breakthrough.