Unlike the forecast a few months ago under Mark Fotheringham's management, the future is looking bright for Huddersfield Town now after Neil Warnock's heroics.

Warnock saved the Terriers from relegation to League One and with a new owner set to arrive in the form of Kevin Nagle, we may see a competitive Town side once again in the top half of the Championship, with a mix of youth and experience that kept the club in the Championship recently.

There have been breakthrough seasons for players such as Ben Jackson, Etienne Camara and Brahima Diarra who have all been making appearances for the first-team in 2022-23 and some of them linked with Premier League clubs.

The trio played 59 times between them in the Championship and they could be joined by others who have gone through the youth team and B team ranks - let's look at two who could make an impact next season.

Patrick Jones

Despite making his Terriers debut over two years ago when he was 17, you get the feeling that Jones is now ready to make an impact at Championship level.

He's been around the B team in that time but most managers have not seemed to fancy giving him a chance in the first-team apart from Danny Schofield, who played him four times at the beginning of the 2022-23 season and he scored away against Norwich City.

Narcis Pelach threw him on against Cardiff City when he was in caretaker charge and again against Stoke City in February, but Neil Warnock did not use the Welshman in his time in charge with fitness issues being the main concern as noted by the player himself in late March.

2023-24 could be Jones' real breakthrough though, especially if a manager or head coach comes in that utilises out and out wingers.

Loick Ayina

Huddersfield fans have only seen Ayina once when he featured in the FA Cup third round defeat against Preston North End in January, but he had a nightmare debut and was hooked after 38 minutes when already on a yellow card.

Dundee United of the Scottish Premiership took a chance on the young centre-back though on transfer deadline day that month and he played regularly for the final couple of months of the season, racking up 11 outings so far but with two matches to go he could be part of a relegated side with the Tangerines bottom of the table.

Regardless of that, Ayina has put in some good performances and there could be a chance that he comes back to the John Smith's Stadium for pre-season training this summer and impresses the new head coach - it could very well be the 20-year-old's time to shine.