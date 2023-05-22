In recent history, Bristol City have produced a number of talented players through their youth academy.

Current Premier League players such as AFC Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Fulham's Bobby De Cordova-Reid started at Ashton Gate, for example.

Other players at the aforementioned clubs, such as Antoine Semenyo and Joe Bryan are also products of the Robins' academy.

Of course, the academy has once again been under the spotlight this season, with another graduate, Alex Scott, starring for the first team at present.

The 19-year-old made 42 Championship appearances for the Robins throughout the 2022/23 campaign, scoring one goal and registering five assists from midfield.

His fine performances at such a young age have alerted a host of Premier League sides to his talent, and he could be the latest City academy graduate to make the leap to the top flight this summer.

The Robins will, of course, want to keep him, but have they got any other wonderkids or talented young players in their ranks coming through?

Bristol City 2023/24 breakthrough stars

Below, we've identified two young players we could see unleashed at the club next season.

Ayman Benarous

One talented youngster the club certainly have on their books is Ayman Benarous.

The 19-year-old has had a torrid time with injuries, though, which has prevented him making a proper impact at first team level.

Having made 12 first team appearances in 2021/22, Benarous suffered an ACL injury, and then, a reoccurrence of this injury when nearing fitness in December.

City have to be cautious about his return, but if they can get him fit, there's no reason Benarous can not begin to start fulfilling the fine potential he was showing prior to two awful injuries.

Seb Palmer-Houlden

He is yet to make his senior debut for the Robins, but one youngster at the club that could break through in 2022/23 is forward Seb Palmer-Houlden.

The 19-year-old has had a very impressive season at youth level, netting plenty of goals and, according to BristolLive, having increased involvement with the senior setup.

Short loan spells with Chippenham and Yeovil this past season show the club are preparing the youngster for senior men's football and it would be a surprise if he has not made his Bristol debut by the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

He is certainly one to keep an eye on as the season progresses to see if he can push for a place in Nigel Pearson's senior squad