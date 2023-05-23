Blackburn Rovers are expected to be involved in a reasonable amount of transfer activity when the window opens this summer.

Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson will wave goodbye to a number of individuals at the end of June.

Bradley Dack, Daniel Ayala, Ben Brereton Diaz and Dan Butterworth will all leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts next month.

When you consider that Tomasson was willing to turn to young players such as Adam Wharton, Jake Garrett and Tyler Morton for inspiration in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign, it would not be at all surprising if some of the members of the club's academy follow in the footsteps of this trio next season.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two wonderkids who could be deployed by Rovers later this year.

Who could be unleashed by Blackburn Rovers during the 2023/24 campaign?

Harry Leonard

Harry Leonard will be looking to build upon the four cameo appearances that he made for Blackburn during the closing stages of the 2022/23 season when his side return to competitive action later this year.

The forward managed to produce a host of impressive performances at Under-21 level for Rovers in the most recent term.

As well as scoring 10 goals in 15 Premier League 2 Division 1 appearances, the 19-year-old also chipped in with four assists for his team-mates.

By impressing Tomasson in pre-season, there is a possibility that Leonard will go on to feature regularly for Blackburn in the Championship.

Will Ash Phillips be given the opportunity to showcase his talent next season for Rovers?

Ash Phillips is another player who could be unleashed by Blackburn in the 2023/24 campaign.

While Phillips has already featured on 14 occasions for Rovers' senior side during his career, he has yet to establish himself as a key member of the club's squad.

Limited to eight league appearances in the 2022/23 season, Phillips will be determined to achieve a major breakthrough later this year by claiming a starting role at Ewood Park.

Having already gained some Championship experience, the 17-year-old will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running for Blackburn when the new term gets underway.

If Phillips goes on to step up to the mark for Rovers, he may force fellow centre-backs Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter and Dominic Hyam to reach new heights in terms of their performances, which in turn could have a positive impact on the club's fortunes.