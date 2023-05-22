Birmingham City are a club that have become known for producing excellent young talent.

The most notable graduate of the Blues' academy is midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is on the verge of winning the Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund and is expected to complete a move to Real Madrid this summer, while he has also scored one goal in 24 appearances for England at international level.

Bellingham's brother Jobe has also come through the ranks at St Andrew's, making 23 appearances for John Eustace's side in all competitions this season and he is set to join Sunderland this summer for £3 million.

George Hall is another player attracting attention from elsewhere, with Leeds United and Liverpool among those reportedly interested in the 18-year-old, while Leicester City and Bologna are said to be keen on Jordan James.

Eustace is a manager that is not afraid to give youth a chance and the club could make a significant profit over the coming months if the likes of Bellingham, Hall, and James are sold.

It would be no surprise to see Eustace hand more youngsters an opportunity next season and we looked at which players could be next to make their breakthrough.

Birmingham City 2023/24 breakthrough stars

Tate Campbell

Campbell made his debut as a substitute for the Blues in the League Cup in August 2021 and has made two appearances for the club this season.

The 20-year-old, who has previously had loan spells with Alvechurch and Bromley, endured an injury-disrupted season with a hamstring issue keeping him out since February.

Campbell is a highly-rated midfielder that can also play in defence and with the possibility of Bellingham, Hall, and James all departing this summer, it could open the door for Campbell to establish himself in the first team.

Trevan Sanusi

Sanusi was included on the bench for the Blues for the first time on the final day of the season against Sheffield United aged just 16.

The striker would have become the club's youngest-ever player if he had made an appearance but he remained an unused substitute.

Eustace revealed that he has been impressed by Sanusi but his future is uncertain as he has reportedly rejected offers of a scholarship contract.

"He’s a really exciting young attacking player and we’re hoping that he signs for us and joins the academy", Eustace told BirminghamLive.

The Blues could be facing a fight to keep hold of Sanusi with Football Insider claiming that Manchester United sent two senior scouts to watch him in action last month and he is said to be looking to leave St Andrew's this summer.

If he does stay put, 2023/24 could well see him breakthrough.