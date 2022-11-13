2 Wigan Athletic youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

January could be an important window for Wigan Athletic and their hopes of extending their Championship stay beyond one season.

The Latics secured promotion by winning the League One title last term and made a strong start to life back in the second tier but have stuttered recently and now find themselves in the bottom three.

Leam Richardson may look to add to his squad in the winter window to boost their hopes of avoiding the drop but we could see some players depart as well.

It’s the latter we’re considering today as we highlight two Wigan youngsters that could do with a loan move…

Baba Adeeko

19-year-old midfielder Baba Adeeko was handed his debut last term and has added a fourth senior appearance already in 2022/23 – coming off the bench at halftime in Wigan’s 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

But Adeeko has not been named in any first-team matchday squads this term and with the Latics out of the Carabao Cup, opportunities at senior level may well be few and far between for him over the rest of the season.

We’ve seen the North West club make the most of loan deals by sending some of their young players out to National League clubs to gain experience and the Republic of Ireland U19 would benefit from such a move.

Luke Brennan

Wigan snapped up 21-year-old winger Luke Brennan in the summer after he was released from Blackburn Rovers and after six months at the DW Stadium, a loan spell elsewhere for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign could be a good call.

Brennan impressed at age-group level at Rovers and was handed his debut in the Carabao Cup by the Latics back in August but doesn’t appear to be in Richardson’s plans right now.

He could benefit from getting some more first-team experience under his belt, having played just two times at senior level in his career, and a loan move would provide that.