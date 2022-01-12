2 Wigan Athletic transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

This transfer window could be absolutely key for Wigan Athletic, with the side dreaming of a promotion back to the Championship.

The club are certainly in prime position to do so, with the Latics currently sat in fourth place in League One, with five games in hand on the two teams above them in the table. It gives them plenty of room to pick up the points required to easily bag an automatic promotion spot for now.

Leam Richardson has worked wonders with the team so far and if he can utilise this transfer window effectively, he could easily lead his side all the way to the third tier title. There is work to be done though, with Wigan eyeing moves for a new striker but also having to contend with interest in some of their own players from elsewhere.

What sagas could be set to unfold for them this week then?

Quiz: Can you name which club Wigan Athletic sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Ali Al-Habsi Bolton Wanderers Preston North End Brighton and Hove Albion Reading

Wigan face battle to hold onto 23-year-old star amid Preston interest

The interest in one of Wigan’s players has ramped up this week, with the news from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon that Preston are now keen to sign Tom Pearce.

The 23-year-old has managed seven appearances for the club in the league so far this season and has looked fairly bright when he has managed to get onto the pitch, picking up one assist along the way. PNE are eager to add some defensive reinforcements this month under new boss Ryan Lowe and it is Pearce that seemingly fits the bill.

The youngster could slot into a left wing-back role with ease and that is exactly the area that Lowe is believed to be targeting during this window. The lure of the Championship then could tempt Pearce into departing the DW Stadium and if a bid comes in, they may be inclined to accept it.

With interest increasing in his services though, it could lead to some movements this week. Either Wigan will have to try and tie him down to the club or face losing him in the near future.

Latics linked with deal for two-goal Championship attacker

One deal that could be close to completion for Wigan involves Josh Magennis of Hull.

The Latics have been eyeing up some new attacking reinforcements this month and have been linked with forwards from the Championship, as well as League One so far. The latest name to be thrown into the mix is Magennis, with a deal looking likely as reported by The News.

The 31-year-old has been a regular in the Tigers’ team so far this season, making 19 appearances in the league but bagging only two goals along the way. Hull though seem prepared to let the player go and based on his past goalscoring exploits in the third tier, it could be a shrewd move.

Wigan will want to work quick to ensure a deal is done and that he can be available for them as soon as possible – and that could mean the saga continues to unfold and potentially reach its conclusion this week.