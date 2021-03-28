2 Wigan Athletic players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the DW Stadium

It looks set to be a busy summer of player business for Wigan Athletic.

With the Latics having recently agreed their long awaited takeover, the club will be hoping to have the funds available to be more productive with their recruitment.

However, with a long list of players out of contract at The DW Stadium at the end of the campaign, there could also be a fair few outgoings from Wigan this summer.

Indeed, it is also worth noting that the Latics’ ongoing League One relegation battle could rather complicate things when it comes to any activity they get done this summer.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two players who could have their eyes on a departure from Wigan come the summer right here.

Kyle Joseph

One player who already looks all but certain to be leaving Wigan this summer, is 19-year-old striker Kyle Joseph.

The young striker has scored five goals in 14 league appearances for the Latics this season – his first at senior level – and it certainly seems as though he is attracting plenty of attention in the process, with his deal at The DW set to expire this summer.

Recent reports have claimed that Celtic are closing in on a pre-contract agreement for Joseph, who has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Rangers this season, and that level of interest means it is hard to see Wigan retaining the services of Joseph, regardless of what division they are in next season.

Tom Pearce

Another player who could be on the move this summer amid speculation around his future, is left-back Tom Pearce.

It was reported in January that Bristol City had made a loan offer for the defender, and the defender would no doubt be interested in a return to the Championship should such interest arise again in the summer, particularly if Wigan are relegated to League Two.

With just one year remaining on his contract, this summer could also be the Latics’ last chance to receive a fee for for him, meaning the pressure could be on them if an offer does come in.