2 Wigan Athletic players who could really do with a loan move away in January

Wigan Athletic have already produced some excellent results in the Championship this season, despite being one of the newly-promoted League One sides.

They’ve barely changed the side that claimed the third tier title too and having tinkered only slightly, have managed to put plenty of points on the board already this campaign.

They have a fairly settled squad now and having led the side to promotion and now working to keep them in the second tier, manager Leam Richardson will know exactly what team he wants on a regular basis. That means there are some players who have had to make do with plenty of time on the bench.

Here then, are two of those names that could do with a loan away in the January window.

Tom Pearce

One of the names that most certainly should get a loan move in the winter window is Tom Pearce.

He is arguably the player most out of favour right now at Wigan and at his age, he definitely needs to be playing games and getting some gametime where he can. This year, the 24-year-old has managed just one appearance in the Championship for the Latics and even that was a tiny cameo from the defender.

Considering the potential he has and the ability he displayed in League One, it is surprising to see him confined to the bench. It shows how many options Wigan currently have at the minute though and the signs are he won’t be back in the team for a while yet either.

The best port of call for Pearce then would be to find a decent move to another EFL side for the second half of the season to get some more minutes under his belt.

Tom Naylor

There are a few other names who could have been picked here – Thelo Aasgaard still hasn’t become a regular in the Wigan side but is getting more opportunities and chances now – but Naylor is probably the most likely.

It’s not down to a lack of playing time – he’s played in all 12 games so far this season – but perhaps more to do with the fact it seems he could be slipping down the pecking order. He isn’t a regular starter now for the Latics and if it continues that way, his opportunities may become more limited at the DW Stadium.

The defender might not be shipped out considering the fact he has still been a frequent in the side with his appearances and he is seemingly someone that Leam Richardson even trusts off the bench. Naylor though will want to be starting games and if things carry on the way they are, that won’t be happening with the Latics.

A loan move then could be more beneficial – and if you asked Wigan fans, they’d probably rather keep Aasgaard than loan him out right now.