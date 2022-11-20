2 Wigan Athletic players who could enjoy a breakthrough in 2023

It will be all change for Wigan Athletic once Championship action resumes after the break for the World Cup.

Following the sacking of Leam Richardson, the Latics will no doubt hope to have a new manager in place by the time things get underway in mid-December, with talks over an appointment apparently at an advanced stage.

Such a change will likely mean a fresh start for many of the players at The DW Stadium, which could give some of those previously on the fringes at the club, a chance to really make their mark going into next year.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two current Wigan Athletic, who could enjoy something of a breakthrough year in 2023.

Ashley Fletcher

After a frustrating spell with Watford in the Premier League last season that saw him play just six games for the Hornets before a brief loan spell in the MLS, Fletcher will have been hoping to kick start his career again after joining Wigan on loan in the summer.

However, opportunities at The DW Stadium have been hard to come by for the striker so far, making just six appearances for the Latics, all of which have come from the bench, meaning this move is another that has yet to really get going for the 27-year-old.

Even so, his past performances for Middlesbrough have undoubtedly shown that he can make an impact at this level – 11 goals and seven assists in 43 league games in 2019/20 a prime example of that – and Fletcher will no doubt be hoping that the new Wigan boss can bring that best out of him again.

Which club did Wigan sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Ryan Nyambe? (Free) Blackburn Rovers Blackpool Burnley Preston North End

Anthony Scully

Another summer signing for whom things have yet to work out at The DW Stadium, is winger Anthony Scully.

With his performances in League One previously seeing him linked with a number of Championship clubs on a regular basis, it was Wigan who finally sealed a deal for his services on deadline day.

Since then however, the 23-year-old has managed just three substitute appearances for the Latics, meaning he will be hoping under a new manager, and the goals and assists he previously supplied for the Imps, suggesting he could make a useful impact for Wigan if given the chance.